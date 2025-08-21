Report: Browns Making Trade Calls For Key Position

The Cleveland Browns thought that they had landed their running back of the future in the NFL Draft.

They took Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins in the second round, hoping that he’d fill in the void left by Nick Chubb.

However, he has yet to sign his rookie contract, and with the start of the season just around the corner, the clock is ticking.

That’s why the team might be looking to add more firepower to that room.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Browns are trying to trade for another running back:

“Sources: Teams making calls in search of running back additions include the Saints, Browns and Chiefs,” Russini posted on X.

The Browns also took Tennessee star Dylan Sampson in the fourth round of the draft.

He’s turned some heads in training camp and could be in for a big workload right out of the gate, but the team reportedly envisioned him as more of a change-of-pace back.

They have veterans Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as well, but neither of them has been successful as a featured back.

At first, Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract because of the stalemate that delayed the signings of most second-round picks earlier in the offseason.

Now, reports show that he may not sign his rookie deal until after the NFL concludes an investigation regarding his domestic violence accusations.

That may not happen before the start of the season, and even if it does, he still could face a suspension.

With that in mind, they might want to make a run at the likes of Brian Robinson Jr., Breece Hall, or maybe Rhamondre Stevenson.

