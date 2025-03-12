Report: Browns Meeting With Former Steelers QB On Thursday

While many eyes remain fixed on the upcoming draft’s young prospects, one seasoned veteran still commands attention despite entering the twilight of his career.

After a resurgent season in Pittsburgh, his next destination could surprise many around the league.

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are making a significant push in the free agent quarterback market.

“Sources: Free-agent QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to fly tonight to Cleveland to visit with the Browns on Thursday, before being scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Russell Wilson’s interest from the New York Giants hardly raises eyebrows, as rumors connecting him to the Big Apple have circulated for weeks.

However, the Cleveland Browns’ emergence as serious suitors adds an intriguing wrinkle to his free agency journey.

Cleveland could prove an ideal landing spot for the 36-year-old quarterback who helped guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to a playoff berth during his one-year stint with the team.

Should Wilson sign with the Browns, he’d likely step in as their Week 1 starter, even if the team selects a quarterback with their No. 2 overall draft pick.

More interestingly, his arrival might completely reshape Cleveland’s draft strategy.

Rather than targeting a quarterback early, the Browns could pivot to a dynamic talent like Colorado’s Travis Hunter while addressing their quarterback needs later, possibly in the second round.

Cleveland’s quarterback interests extend beyond the draft’s top names like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

The organization has genuine interest in other prospects including Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart.

