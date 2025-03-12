Recent Browns Signing Named As ‘Most Surprising’

For weeks, the Cleveland Browns were the talk of the town around NFL circles.

As usually happens, that wasn’t a good thing.

Myles Garrett opened Pandora’s box with his trade request, with reports stating that he had been discontent with the team for years.

More than that, Garrett even reportedly tried to talk to team owner Jimmy Haslam, but Haslam snubbed him and told him to talk to Andrew Berry instead.

That’s why most of us can agree with Ian Valentino of “The 33rd Team” when he says that re-signing Garrett was one of the most surprising moves of the early offseason:

“Contract: 4 years, $160 million, $123 million guaranteed. It didn’t take long for Myles Garrett to change his tune about wanting a trade from Cleveland to becoming a lifetime Brown. The fact Cleveland made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback of all time helps, and the gap between Garrett and the field at the position is huge. This is a good outcome for both Garrett and the Browns, but it was surprising how quickly it came together,” Valentino wrote.

Granted, plenty of people believed that this was just a money grab and that Garrett would eventually stay.

And with the Browns making several moves to clear salary cap space, it seemed like they were bracing themselves to offer this big contract.

Even so, Garrett repeatedly stated that his trade request had nothing to do with money; he just wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender while he was still in his prime.

Everybody can change their mind; that’s a part of what makes us human.

And if you’re going to throw in some extra money, chances are most people will have an easier time changing their minds.

At the end of the day, Garrett has earned every single penny that’s coming his way, but perhaps his camp could’ve handled this situation a little more gracefully.

