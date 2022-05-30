Report: Browns Not Pursuing Outside WR2 Options

It seems every free agent or tradeable player is eventually linked to the Cleveland Browns.

Will Fuller‘s desire to play with Deshaun Watson again made him a front-runner for a Browns’ roster spot.

And when Jacksonville said they’d trade Marvin Jones, Jr, he was a future Brown for sure.

When outsiders perceive a weakness in a team’s roster, every fan and beat writer has solutions.

With Jadeveon Clowney signed, will the #Browns turn their attention to a No. 2 receiver? Hey, Mary Kay! https://t.co/qcrumBmtt6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 29, 2022

Before Watson signed, every available (and some unavailable) quarterback was Cleveland-bound.

And pundits explored the list of available edge rushers before Jadeveon Clowney returned.

But the Cleveland Browns’ young wide receiver room isn’t the weak spot many think it is.

Andrew Berry, at least, thinks it is set for 2022, as verified by Cleveland.com’s Browns beat writer, Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland’s Youth Movement

With 11 wide receivers on the 90-man roster, Kevin Stefanski certainly has enough to work with.

But beyond newcomers Amari Cooper and speedy return man, Jakeem Grant, there is a dearth of experience.

Third-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones is the next most-experienced veteran in the room.

Javon Wims has more seasons, but fewer games and targets than DPJ.

#Browns Deshaun Watson deep to Donovan Peoples-Jones at OTAs, probably just like it looked in the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/BslvTKSCNt — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

Stefanski likes Anthony Schwartz and Ja’Marcus Bradley and their collective 19 career NFL receptions.

But at least they are familiar with the Browns’ system and coaching staff.

Beyond that, the Browns field 5 rookies, including their projected starting slot receiver, David Bell.

UDFA Isaiah Weston is built like D.K. Metcalf, but until the coaches see the rookies perform, there are questions.

The Advantage of Youth

Kevin Stefanski made the most out of the recent Covid restrictions and other situations.

One of those situations was last season’s near-boycott of OTAs by his offensive veterans.

Their decision to avoid formal drills as long as possible left Stefanski with rookies and challengers.

Or, as Stefanski calls them, the players coaches really need to work with.

I wouldn’t be surprised if David Bell became WR2 by the end of his rookie season #Browns.

pic.twitter.com/ptAnof2nFU — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 28, 2022

Andrew Berry and his coaching staff believe in their youthful assemblage of wide receivers.

They also expect a selection of veterans to be available via waivers if needed at the end of the preseason.

In the meantime, they can focus on and mold their youngsters and other recent arrivals.

And if everything works out, the wide receivers on their 53-man squad are already in Berea.

Projecting the Final Roster

Amari Cooper is in Cleveland to be the WR-1 and DPJ will line up opposite the former Cowboy.

Rookie David Bell projects as a Jarvis Landry-type slot receiver.

That combination gives Deshaun Watson outside speed, reliability on routes, and good hands across the field.

Tight end David Njoku and running back Kareem Hunt add hands and speed to that mix as needed.

Amari Cooper in a #Browns helmet for the first time via the @Browns. @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/VgsIuWHSGD — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) May 24, 2022

And other options like Harrison Bryant and Nick Chubb can’t be ignored as receivers, either.

Jakeem Grant is primarily a return man, but along with Anthony Schwartz, adds a speedy deep threat at WR-4.

And that gives the Browns their first 5 wide receivers for the 2022 roster.

Bradley and Weston might have the upper hand for a 6th spot if that 6th man is already on the roster.