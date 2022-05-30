Perrion Winfrey Raves About Joe Woods

From the moment he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns a month ago, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has shown his personality.

4th Round, Pick 3 – The Browns take DT Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma!!! pic.twitter.com/N7OM3p8wuh — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) April 30, 2022

He is a hard worker and is not afraid to speak his mind.

Over the weekend, Winfrey took to social media to applaud Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Winfrey was at OTAs last week so he was coming off additional time spent with Woods at Berea.

What Winfrey Said

Quite simply, Winfrey said:

“A defensive coordinator that knows what he talking about … I love it here.”

This began a Twitter back-and-forth with his former University of Oklahoma teammate Isaiah Coe.

Both conveyed their displeasure with former Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch.

Grinch left Oklahoma at the end of the 2021 season and is now at USC.

Idk which is worse the grinch that stole Christmas or the other one… — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) May 28, 2022

The One That Stole Our Season 🤣 — Isaiah Coe 👿 (@chiefzay_) May 28, 2022

Not First Time Winfrey Spoke About Grinch

Winfrey talked about Grinch on another occasion since the draft.

He said:

“I believe Grinch was a great coach when it came to trying to fine-tune our mental (approach) and trying to get us prepared for the game,” Winfrey added, “but I also feel like we weren’t playing to our strengths. We had me, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Jalen Redmond all on the same D-line. There’s no reason why we’re not attacking people 24/7. There’s no reason why we have to run stunts in games.”

Is Woods On Hot Seat?

It is good that Winfrey has confidence in Woods, but Woods definitely has work to do to make the defense better prepared in 2022.

With Jadeveon Clowney back in the fold, some wonder if Woods’s days are numbered as Browns DC if the Browns defense does not perform well this season.

They were inconsistent at times last season.

One problem was third-down conversions, and they were not always short plays.

Even if the offense is outstanding, the defense cannot give up points like it did in the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers game.

For the Browns to contend in 2022, all three facets of the game need to level up and play a lot better than they did in 2022.

Joe Woods may not be the only coach on staff on the hot seat if they do not.