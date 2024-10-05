Report: Browns Not Shopping Amari Cooper In Trade Talks

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been a trainwreck through four games and hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet this season.

The passing game has been a work in progress for years since Deshaun Watson became the team’s quarterback, but according to recent reports, wide receiver Amari Cooper is not currently involved in trade talks despite his team’s 1-3 start and inconsistencies in the passing game.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared a clip from a recent episode of SportsCenter where he discussed fallback options for teams that strike out in the Davante Adams sweepstakes, and he said Cooper is not one of those options, noting that he does have a very attractive $1.2 million base salary due to the team restructuring his deal in the offseason.

A look at receivers that could garner trade interest for teams that strike out on Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/S4Ra395YaK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 5, 2024

Fowler does believe teams will check in on Cooper since the Browns are struggling and Cooper would be an obvious trade candidate because of it, but he doesn’t think a deal will materialize.

Cooper and Watson haven’t been on the same page so far, and the 30-year-old receiver has caught just 16 of his 37 targets so far for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The numbers project to be the worst of his career if they don’t improve, and he is also averaging a career-low 9.3 yards per reception, a far cry from the career-high 17.4 he averaged last season for 1,250 yards.

The Browns go up against a bad defense when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5, so it’s time for this offense to start clicking before the season flies completely off the rails.

