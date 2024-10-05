Browns Nation

Saturday, October 5, 2024
Reggie Langhorne Reveals His Concerns With Browns Offense

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball past Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Entering this season, Cleveland Browns fans were sold on the team’s new-look offense being the best opportunity to showcase the unique talents quarterback Deshaun Watson possesses.

The team made a trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, adding an athlete from the Denver Broncos who was underutilized in their offense.

Adding Jeudy would give Watson the formidable duo with veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper as well as another weapon beyond receiver Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku.

The Browns have been able to show glimpses of this offensive progression through the team’s opening drives, but Cleveland has scored only 33 points from the second quarter until the final sirens sound through their first four contests.

That lack of production later in the game – after the scripted plays have finished and the defense can make its adjustments – has been frustrating to Browns great Reggie Langhorne.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” Podcast this week, Langhorne voiced his concerns over the offense’s inability to sustain drives later in the game.

“You (should) be able to gather your troops together and come up with a strong drive; it’s almost like they never played together,” Langhorne said.

Langhorne pointed to the loss at home against the New York Giants to make his point.

During that contest in Week 3, the Browns had the football three times within the final six minutes, and the team could not sustain a drive to win the contest, Langhorne said.

Langhorne admitted that during the scripted plays, the Browns look “precise” and competent, but Cleveland cannot sustain drives once the rehearsed plays are finished.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

