Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns RB Agrees To Pay Cut

Report: Browns RB Agrees To Pay Cut

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Report: Browns RB Agrees To Pay Cut
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns had an obvious need at running back heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with Nick Chubb as a free agent, and they filled the void by selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

They come from big-time programs and are used to dealing with a high volume of carries and likely will have a major role right away given the lack of depth the Browns had at the position.

Though many fans were still holding out hope for Chubb to return, it’s unlikely after a veteran Jerome Ford recently accepted a pay cut, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Nick Chubb will likely have to find a new home now that fellow running back Jerome Ford has accepted a paycut. He took the cut on Friday, reducing his salary from $3.486 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million, a league source told cleveland.com. If he had refused to paycut or if the Browns traded Ford, Chubb may have been re-signed,” Cabot wrote.

There would be little need for Chubb with the two rookies and Ford, as well as Pierre Strong.

Chubb looked like a shell of his former self last season and hasn’t generated much interest as a free agent, so fans started to wonder if a reunion was possible with a need at running back.

That need is gone with Judkins from Ohio State and Sampson from Tennessee in the fold, and it will be interesting to see if either of them is able to fill Chubb’s shoes.

It’s a shame Chubb likely won’t be back, but it’s time for this franchise to move forward without him.

NEXT:  Todd McShay Links Browns To QB Prospect In Early 2026 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation