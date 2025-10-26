Report: Browns Showing Heavy Interest In 3 QB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with a big need for a quarterback.

Fast forward to today, and that may not have changed.

They’re currently going with third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, all while Shedeur Sanders waits for his turn.

However, so far, Gabriel has done little to appease the doubters and prove that he can be a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.

As for Sanders, it’s become painfully evident that head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t think he’s ready.

With that in mind, and with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, they will most likely be in the mix for a signal-caller again.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, they’ve already set their sights on three quarterbacks:

“I do think the Browns will draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 draft with one or both of their first-round picks, their own and/or the Jaguars from the 2025 draft day trade. The Browns have been heavily scouting the top quarterbacks such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Alabama’s Ty Simpson and South Carolina’s Lanorris Sellers,” Cabot said.

Dante Moore has been a major riser on big boards this season, and some believe he’s got what it takes to be the first quarterback off the board in 2026, even ahead of Fernando Mendoza.

Ty Simpson isn’t as highly-touted, but he’s also taken a big leap in the rankings lately.

As for LaNorris Sellers, he’s perhaps the most athletic dual-threat quarterback in this class, but he might benefit from returning for another season, so there are no guarantees there.

The Browns have the next three months to determine whether Gabriel or Sanders can be their guy for the future.

But if things continue to go like this, they would be wise to hit the drawing board again and try their luck in the 2026 NFL Draft.

