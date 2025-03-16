Report: Browns Showing Interest In 4 QB Prospects

With Myles Garrett staying put and Joel Bitonio also returning, it’s become more than clear that the Cleveland Browns have no intention whatsoever to rebuild right now.

That’s why they will most likely start a veteran quarterback, and as such, whoever they get in the NFL Draft will sit for a while.

Of course, this isn’t a deep quarterback class, and there have been some concerns about these players’ upside.

With that in mind, the Browns might choose to take a different approach and go with the best player available at No. 2 before taking their signal caller further down the road.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns aren’t only keeping tabs at the top of the board to find their new quarterback:

“The Browns are strongly considering either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 2 overall pick. They also like other quarterbacks in the class such as Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, whom they might be able to grab later,” Cabot said.

Jaxson Dart has been one of the most notorious risers in this NFL Draft class.

Scouts have liked him for quite a while now, and he might have a first-round type of upside.

As for Jalen Milroe, he’s one of the most athletic players in this class, and he has some obvious ties to Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who also coached him at Alabama.

The Browns need to find a signal caller for the future, and while Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders might seem like obvious choices because of their higher ceiling, the talent gap between them and the rest of the pack might not be that wide.

It’ll be interesting to see what they decide to do and who they take.

NEXT:

Report: Browns 'In Play' To Land Former Fan Favorite QB