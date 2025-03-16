Report: Browns ‘In Play’ To Land Former Fan Favorite QB

The Cleveland Browns have already acquired a veteran quarterback this season.

However, barring a shocking turn of events, Kenny Pickett might only be there for depth and as a third-string quarterback.

They still need to get someone in the NFL Draft and, perhaps more importantly, a veteran in free agency.

For now, it seems like Russell Wilson is their most realistic choice.

However, there are other teams also keeping tabs on the former Seattle Seahawks star, so the Browns might have to pivot.

That’s why it’s not crazy to hear that they might be interested in a reunion with Joe Flacco.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, the Browns are one of the few teams keeping tabs on the veteran signal-caller:

“Flacco recently visited the Giants. He’s in play, we’re told, for jobs with the Steelers, Browns, and Vikings,” Florio said.

The Browns should’ve never let Flacco go.

Some claimed that he would be a distraction because of how much the fans liked him, as they could urge the team to start him over Deshaun Watson if things went south – which they did.

Now, he’s one year older, but he can certainly still sling the football down the field, and he’s a proven commodity in Kevin Stefanski’s play-action offense.

Needless to say, he wouldn’t be a long-term solution at quarterback and might not even be in the league two years from now.

Nevertheless, he gave the team its best quarterback play since they were reinstated almost three decades ago.

The Browns are still waiting to hear from Russell Wilson, but bringing back Flacco might not be the worst idea.

