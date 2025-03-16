Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, March 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns ‘In Play’ To Land Former Fan Favorite QB

Report: Browns ‘In Play’ To Land Former Fan Favorite QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Report: Browns ‘In Play’ To Land Former Fan Favorite QB
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have already acquired a veteran quarterback this season.

However, barring a shocking turn of events, Kenny Pickett might only be there for depth and as a third-string quarterback.

They still need to get someone in the NFL Draft and, perhaps more importantly, a veteran in free agency.

For now, it seems like Russell Wilson is their most realistic choice.

However, there are other teams also keeping tabs on the former Seattle Seahawks star, so the Browns might have to pivot.

That’s why it’s not crazy to hear that they might be interested in a reunion with Joe Flacco.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, the Browns are one of the few teams keeping tabs on the veteran signal-caller:

“Flacco recently visited the Giants. He’s in play, we’re told, for jobs with the Steelers, Browns, and Vikings,” Florio said.

The Browns should’ve never let Flacco go.

Some claimed that he would be a distraction because of how much the fans liked him, as they could urge the team to start him over Deshaun Watson if things went south – which they did.

Now, he’s one year older, but he can certainly still sling the football down the field, and he’s a proven commodity in Kevin Stefanski’s play-action offense.

Needless to say, he wouldn’t be a long-term solution at quarterback and might not even be in the league two years from now.

Nevertheless, he gave the team its best quarterback play since they were reinstated almost three decades ago.

The Browns are still waiting to hear from Russell Wilson, but bringing back Flacco might not be the worst idea.

NEXT:  Details Emerge About Russell Wilson's Meeting With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation