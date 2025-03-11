Browns Insider Shuts Down Recent Buzz About Joe Flacco

Cleveland made an interesting move on Monday, swapping Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett now serves as the Browns’ only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster, a void Cleveland will address over the next two months in either the draft or free agency.

The Browns brought Pickett in to compete for the team’s starting job this year, and analysts have predicted that the Browns will draft at least one quarterback in April.

With Cleveland in the market for another veteran quarterback, multiple names have been linked to the Browns this offseason.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shot down one of the latest players rumored to be an option.

“The Browns have shown little interest in Joe Flacco,” Grossi said.

Flacco played last season for the Indianapolis Colts after helping the Browns make a playoff run with his late-season addition in 2023.

The 40-year-old veteran started six games for the Colts last year, going 2-4 in those starts.

He threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during his eight-game stint with Indianapolis.

Flacco had been a consistent winner in the NFL until 2018, his last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Since 2019, he’s just 9-19 as a starting quarterback with four franchises, and he enjoyed his best stretch during that time with the Browns in 2023.

Analysts have suggested that Cleveland will take a quarterback in the upcoming draft, pointing to the Browns’ No. 2 pick as an opportunity for the franchise to draft one of the top options at the position.

