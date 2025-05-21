Report: Browns Tried To Trade For Saints WR

Chris Olave has already earned the trust of the new New Orleans Saints coaching staff, and that represents no small achievement.

When a player makes such a strong first impression, teams rarely consider parting ways.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently reinforced that thinking, reporting that Olave remains off the trade market despite interest from other franchises.

Multiple teams reached out about potential deals, and the Cleveland Browns were one of them, making their intentions known with inquiries earlier this offseason.

“The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since. Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded,” Breer said.

Olave’s 2024 campaign faced significant disruption due to multiple concussions, prompting the Saints to exercise extreme caution with their young receiver.

He enters the final year of his rookie deal, a four-year contract worth $19.27 million, with a fifth-year option valued at $15.49 million for 2026.

Meanwhile, Cleveland opted against drafting a receiver and instead placed their confidence in Cedric Tillman.

The young wideout showed promise last season before a concussion ended his campaign.

The Browns appear ready to use 2025 as a proving ground for younger talent, though their depth behind Jerry Jeudy carries obvious risks.

Diontae Johnson provides veteran presence, Jamari Thrash brings rookie potential, and DeAndre Carter strengthens special teams.

However, if these pieces fail to develop, Cleveland could find themselves dangerously thin at the position.

