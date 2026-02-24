Report: Browns Will Explore Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly once again positioning themselves to be one of the most intriguing teams on draft night.

Holding the No. 6 overall pick gives Cleveland significant leverage, and according to a new report, the front office may already be preparing to use it. Rather than locking themselves into one player, the Browns could be looking to repeat a strategy that paid off in a major way just one year ago.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Cleveland plans to explore a potential trade down scenario when the draft begins.

“The Browns will explore opportunities to trade down from No. 6 in hopes of finding a blockbuster deal like last year,” Cabot wrote. “In 2025, Browns GM Andrew Berry pulled off a draft day trade that will pay dividends for years, moving down three spots to No. 5 with the Jaguars and picking up a second and fourth in 2025 and an extra first rounder in 2026.”

By sliding back just a few spots in the 2025 draft, Berry added premium draft picks.

The key question now is whether lightning can strike twice.

The No. 6 spot is valuable because it sits in a range where some teams might be willing to move up for an impact player. If a team drafting behind Cleveland falls in love with a prospect, Berry could once again leverage that urgency into a haul of picks.

However, there is also a risk.

The Browns will likely have a choice of a premium WR or OL talent with that No. 6 pick, which is a big current need.

Andrew Berry has demonstrated a willingness to make bold moves in the past. With the 2027 draft said to be loaded with premium quarterback prospects, adding additional draft picks likely aligns with that thinking.

As Cabot’s report suggests, the Browns are open for business at No. 6. Whether another team is willing to pay the price remains to be seen, but Cleveland appears ready to listen.

