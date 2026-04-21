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Insider Names Browns Draft Move That Would Shock Everyone

Brandon Marcus
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Insider Names Browns Draft Move That Would Shock Everyone
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

The speculation around the Cleveland Browns and their upcoming draft picks continues to grow. Because Andrew Berry and the front office are staying so hush-hush, fans are left to envision and contemplate what the team may do.  There hasn’t been a lot of attention on defensive players for the Browns, but there is always a chance that’s the route they could go down.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about the biggest surprise the Browns could pull off in the draft, and mentioned Rueben Bain Jr. from the Miami Hurricanes as a potential pick for the Browns.

“The biggest surprise would be any other position other than defensive end [wide receiver, and tackle]. I would be surprised if they took a defensive end. [Rueben Bain Jr.] That would be a bombshell,” Grossi said.

Bain has been listed as one of the most promising and exciting prospects in this year’s draft, even though there has been some debate about his physicality and the length of his arms.

Last season, he racked up 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Coming in at six-foot-two and 263 pounds, Bain has a lot he can offer the Browns and could be a powerful presence on the field.

Despite his upside, selecting Bain would be a surprise that few people saw coming. Most fans and analysts predict the Browns to zero in on offensive players, including stars like Carnell Tate, Monroe Freeling, or even Kadyn Proctor. Wide receivers and offensive tackles are the positions that many people have in mind for the Browns at this time.

But if the right player comes along, regardless of position, Berry might buck convention and go with the person he believes is best for his team. That could lead to them picking up Bain or another defensive player.

This is the sort of move that would receive a ton of pushback from fans, so Berry would need to be prepared to defend his choice, no matter how wise he thinks it is. A lot of Browns followers don’t want surprises at the draft. They’d rather that Cleveland focus on offense and pursue rookies who can help with that.

Anything outside of that strategy could result in a slew of complaints and questions.

NEXT:  Oddsmakers Already See Trouble For Browns Ahead Of Draft
Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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