Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ First-Round Plans

The Cleveland Browns first have to make the best selection for the team with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But with the much-anticipated selection will come the quick approval or disapproval from fans that will follow that pick into his rookie season.

While that reaction should, of course, have no bearing whatsoever on who the Browns’ top pick will be, their options have been closely scrutinized throughout the pre-draft process. Knowing that the team needs an offensive lineman and a wide receiver, everyone has an opinion on which prospects they like best.

With that in mind, CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson revealed what he’s hearing about the Browns’ first-round plans, and he believes they will take Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor at No. 6 and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24.

“I keep hearing Kadyn Proctor at 6. I think Kadyn Proctor makes more sense than Monroe Freeling. And then at 24, if there’s a receiver they like. If [KC Concepcion is] the name there, I like his versatility and playmaking ability in space,” Wilson said.

"I keep hearing Kadyn Proctor at 6. I think he makes more sense than Monroe Freeling… At 24 if there's a WR they like, If KC Concepcion is the name there I like his versatility." 📞 @ryanwilsonCBS on #Browns No. 6 & 24 picks pic.twitter.com/jzel0TSzbj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 21, 2026

Each of those prospects has some shortcomings that could label them as questionable selections at those spots. If the Browns draft an offensive lineman, they likely would prefer a left tackle most of all.

Even though Proctor has a prototypical build at 6-foot-6, 352 pounds, and his college experience has come at the position, he is thought to be better suited to playing guard in the NFL. He is also ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, behind Freeling (No. 13), Spencer Fano (No. 10), and Francis Mauigoa (No. 9).

Concepcion, at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, may not satisfy the Browns’ preference for a bigger receiver who can become their No. 1 target. He also has some concern about dropped passes, which is an area Cleveland needs to improve, not overcome. Kiper has him ranked at No. 45 overall, well out of the first round and behind other receivers such as Denzel Boston (No. 21) and Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 35).

Wilson suggests that the Browns may prefer to trade down, but there might not be a prospect enticing enough to get another team to trade up, which would leave them standing pat to make two potentially questionable selections.

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One Analyst Thinks Browns' QB Debate Is Already Settled