Report: Browns Bring In Running Back For Draft Visit

The Cleveland Browns have already made some significant improvements this offseason.

The front office will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft with a majority of the top free agents already signed.

Now it’s time to begin bringing in prospects for visits and workouts.

Most recently, the Browns brought in Arizona State running back Rachaad White for a visit.

ASU RB Rachaad White recently had a Top 30 Visit with the #Browns. He'll travel to Tampa for a visit with the #Buccaneers on Wednesday. White has met virtually w/ several teams, long list includes #Saints, #Bills, #Bengals, #Ravens and #Raiders. LOVE White as a prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

White has also met with other organizations, but Cleveland appears to be in the mix.

The Browns don’t select until the second round, but White could be someone worth snagging in the middle rounds on draft day.

Rachaad White Mania

One of the best kept secrets in the NFL is Arizona State running back Rachaad White.

He has somehow flown under-the-radar, which could end up being great for the Browns.

Cleveland doesn’t have any first-round selections due to the Deshaun Watson trade.

However, Cleveland does have plenty of middle-round picks heading into draft day.

One player they should strongly consider in the middle rounds is White.

He has excellent lateral agility and is extremely tough to bring down.

Rachaad White is a big play waiting to happen Best receiving back in the class — bar none — and a slippery, explosive runner Still improving after a late start to big-time football I rank him RB5 pic.twitter.com/oyxFOhKI69 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 9, 2022

White also has impressive vision and is someone who is creative as a runner.

It’s not often that White gets taken down with the first hit as he earns every inch when the ball is in his hands.

It’s also worth noting that White is a reliable pass-catcher as well.

In 2021, White finished with 43 receptions, 456 receiving yards, and one touchdown through the air.

He might not be a three-down back, but does have plenty long term potential.

Does Cleveland Need White?

At first glance, the Browns don’t need to add another running back to their roster.

They have their franchise star and workhorse back in Nick Chubb.

The Browns also have Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson behind Chubb.

However, Hunt might be headed elsewhere after the 2022 season.

He is set to be a free agent after the upcoming season and it’s uncertain if the Browns are planning on bringing him back.

That being said, White could end up being the new pass catching back in Cleveland.

Surely I won’t get burned by another Arizona State Running Back right? Rachaad White is smooth af pic.twitter.com/MQF5oUoUTc — Caleb (@kielpro88) April 5, 2022

White is a dual-threat back who had 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last season.

As already mentioned, he also had over 40 receptions and more than 450 receiving yards in 2021.

He has a similar skill set to Hunt, which is likely why the Browns are intrigued with White.

Luckily for Cleveland, White isn’t expected to be taken early in the draft.

In fact, this draft class is reportedly much weaker than year’s past.

That being said, Cleveland might be able to steal White in the middle rounds.

He is not expected to be a superstar, but could be a reliable contributor at the next level.

White is a cheaper option than Hunt and could develop into a similar player.

There’s obviously other areas on this roster that need to be addressed, but White is certainly worth considering on draft day.