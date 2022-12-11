Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

There was more focus on the Cleveland Browns losing their three-year dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, another key event reportedly happened at the end of the Week 14 game.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field at the end of the game.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah limping into the locker room after carted off field after the game. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 11, 2022

It is unclear what happened, but Ashley Bastock reported that it appeared he was favoring his left side.

JOK limped into the #Browns locker room just now after getting a ride on the cart, looked like he was favoring his left side — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 11, 2022

Coach Stefanski Has No Update On His Condition

Zac Jackson reported that it appeared as if JOK was making his way to the X-ray room.

JOK limping into the locker room. Looks like he got a cart ride to the X ray room. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 11, 2022

Coach Stefanski in his postgame press conference has no update.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said there's no update on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who left the field on a cart and limped into the locker room. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 11, 2022

Presumably, there will be Monday morning tests, and Stefanski will have more information on Monday afternoon.

Browns Linebacker Room Riddled With Injuries In 2022

It is another season with significant player injuries for the Browns, and many have happened in the linebacker room.

We do not have enough information to conclude that JOK has a serious injury.

However, the Browns’ defense previously lost linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki most recently in Week 13 for the season.

JOK has played 10 games this season and has recorded 42 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 quarterback hit.