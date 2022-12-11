The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

It was bound to end at some point.

The Cleveland Browns, prior to today, owned the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals avenged a nearly three-year losing streak on Sunday afternoon with a 23-10 victory over the Browns.

Joe Burrow was 0-4 in his career against the #Browns entering today. The QBs he lost to are Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brisset. The Browns replaced Both those QBs for Deshaun Watson. Joe Burrow has now finally beaten Cleveland. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Joe Burrow Finally Beats The Browns

Joe Burrow was 0-4 against the Browns.

He never beat the Browns in his NFL career until today.

BREAKING: JOE BURROW HAS BEATEN THE BROWNS pic.twitter.com/KScnTcti9I — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 11, 2022

After that big win against Kansas City in Week 13, it seemed like the Bengals were determined to play better against the Browns and put themselves in a better position to win.

It was a slow start, and Burrow only had one of his star wide receivers to work with, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins were both out of the game.

Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both Questionable to return. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) December 11, 2022

It came down to Burrow and his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals continue to show they are not a one-trick pony. Cincinnati beat a team they've struggled against without Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Joe Burrow continues to play at an elite level, as does Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals defense held Nick Chubb to 34 rushing yards. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 11, 2022

Browns Made Costly Mistakes

Turnovers and penalties hurt the Browns.

This did not look like the same Browns team that shut down the Bengals on Halloween with a dominant game from start to finish.

It also did not look like the same Bengals team who traditionally plays sloppily and makes mistakes against the Browns.

Are The Browns Cooked In 2022?

The Browns really hurt their chances today.

#Browns fall to 5-8 on the season and are all but out of the AFC Playoff race. pic.twitter.com/oDHaFWqapq — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 11, 2022

Fans are naturally looking for people to blame.

Kauai0604 blames Brownie the Elf.

Misery Monday and four long weeks remain for a Browns team that is not going to see postseason action for the second straight year.

The Browns drop to 5-8 and face the Ravens, Saints, Commanders, and Steelers to finish out the 2022 season.