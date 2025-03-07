Report: Myles Garrett Ready To Sit Out Games In 2025

After the Cleveland Browns responded to Myles Garrett’s trade request by repeatedly stating that they have no intentions of trading the star defensive end, it was always a possibility that things could eventually get contentious.

According to a recent report, Garrett is fully prepared for it to get to that point as there is no sign of the situation getting resolved in an orderly fashion.

That includes the news that Garrett is prepared to sit out games in 2025.

“My understanding has been that they are in total alignment as an organization. … Everybody is on the same page with that plan, which does not involve trading Myles Garrett. … And now Myles Garrett is, from what I’m told, beginning to contemplate the very real idea that if the Browns don’t trade him that he might have to sit out games,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

💻 @TomPelissero The game of chicken going on in Cleveland rolls on — got the latest on Myles Garrett vs. Browns from the @nflnetwork insider:#NFL #NFLDraft #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/0GF91D7QRa — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 7, 2025

These situations rarely end well, and it appears as if these two sides are headed for a long game of chicken that could bleed all the way into the regular season.

It’s great that the Browns have a plan that everybody is aligned with, but it’s hard to envision a scenario where the team turns things around in one year after going 3-14 and with Deshaun Watson’s re-torn Achilles putting the quarterback situation in complete disarray.

The Browns appear headed toward an inevitable rebuild, and trading Garrett for multiple first-round picks would speed up that process immensely.

However, as of now, it doesn’t seem as if that is going to happen, leaving the long-suffering fan base in a continued state of uncertainty.

