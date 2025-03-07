Report: Myles Garrett Was Bothered By Browns Player’s Lack Of ‘Energy’

The Browns received more unsettling news on Friday when a report from insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that defensive end Myles Garrett’s request to meet with Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam was denied.

Garrett’s attempt at a private conference with Haslam was reportedly pushed back for general manager Andrew Berry to handle.

A new report from analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed the alleged issues Garrett had with the franchise, some of which began to surface last season.

“When Myles Garrett was playing thru injuries to both feet, a thigh and an Achilles this year, he told our (NFL on CBS) crew how bothered he was that certain Browns teammates weren’t giving better energy. He said he’d called out offensive teammates for their body language. And when I asked why, if he was so irritated, he didn’t just have surgery, he said, ‘I want to win. This is my purpose until it’s not,'” Kinkhabwala said.

When Myles Garrett was playing thru injuries to both feet, a thigh and an Achilles this year, he told our @NFLonCBS crew how bothered he was that certain #Browns teammates weren’t giving better energy. He said he’d called out offensive teammates for their body language. And when… — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 7, 2025

Kinkhabwala added that the defensive end’s issues were not solely about the quarterback situation in Cleveland as previously believed.

The analyst added her take on Garrett sitting out next season, suggesting that he “could easily go write anime or live abroad until he gets his way” and is traded by the Browns.

Garrett is under contract with the Browns until the end of the 2026 season, and Cleveland has expressed hope that the generational talent will remain with their franchise.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Jimmy Haslam For Reported Actions With Myles Garrett