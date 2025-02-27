Report: Myles Garrett Unwilling To Sign Contract Extension With Browns

The tension is mounting in northeast Ohio as one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive forces appears headed for a dramatic exit.

What started as routine offseason business has evolved into a standoff that could reshape both a franchise and the league’s defensive landscape for years to come.

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns general manager, began the offseason with a straightforward commitment—Myles Garrett would continue wearing the orange and brown.

That certainty quickly unraveled when Garrett unexpectedly requested a trade, setting the stage for what has become an increasingly contentious situation.

Recently, NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed concerning developments about Garrett’s stance.

According to Meirov’s recent post on X:

“#Browns DE Myles Garrett is unwilling to negotiate a contract extension with the organization, as his agents have apparently ‘slammed the door shut’ on any discussions, per Mary Kay Cabot. Garrett remains firm—he no longer wants to be in Cleveland.”

This revelation comes at a particularly difficult time for the Cleveland Browns, who reportedly had prepared a substantial contract offer designed to secure Garrett’s services long-term.

The organization hoped to present a financial package so compelling that the star defensive end couldn’t reasonably decline it.

However, those plans now appear futile as the reality settles in, the Browns are likely facing the imminent departure of their most valuable player.

Should the Cleveland Browns ultimately concede to Garrett’s trade demands, the timing will significantly impact their financial flexibility moving forward.

For Browns fans, the prospect of losing a generational talent like Garrett represents yet another chapter in the franchise’s complicated history.

