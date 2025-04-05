Report: There Is A ‘Growing Belief’ About Browns’ Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns are considered the inflection point of the 2025 NFL Draft, as most people around the league expect the Tennessee Titans to stay put at No. 1 overall and select Cam Ward.

With the Titans set to take the best quarterback prospect, that leaves the Browns with several options to choose from at No. 2 overall.

Cleveland has a few needs that can be addressed on both sides of the ball, with Abdul Carter a tempting option because of his pass-rushing ability and the tandem he can form with Myles Garrett.

Meanwhile, there’s also two-way star Travis Hunter, who excels as a wide receiver and cornerback.

The Browns look set in the secondary with Denzel Ward leading the way, though they always can use more firepower from the perimeter, and Hunter is more than capable of providing that.

Though Carter is the common choice for Cleveland in mock drafts, the organization reportedly is honing in on Hunter.

“There’s ‘growing belief’ that Travis Hunter is the favorite to be selected No. 2 by the Cleveland Browns, per (Jeff Howe of ESPN). This is according to ‘high ranking executives and coaches,'” ESPN Cleveland wrote on X.

Hunter had the best season in college football last year and figures to enter the NFL and immediately make an impact, no matter which position he plays.

Cleveland isn’t truly able to draft for need, as it needs more overall talent to compete in the AFC North, so selecting Hunter seems like a no-brainer.

