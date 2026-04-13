Josh Cribbs Believes Browns Could Make Bold Draft Moves

The Cleveland Browns could follow the boring but prudent script being presented for them in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They could select a wide receiver and an offensive lineman in some order at No. 6 and No. 24 overall and leave the first round very pleased with what they were able to accomplish.

However, that is just one of many scenarios the Browns may be facing on draft day. The board may play out differently, and there could be more value in taking another path.

That is why former Browns player Josh Cribbs said he believes the Browns could wind up making some bold draft moves, including doubling up at their primary positions of need.

“It wouldn’t surprise us if we took two wide receivers. It wouldn’t surprise us if we took two offensive tackles or offensive linemen to basically kind of nip that in the bud, and say, ‘OK, we’ve addressed offensive line in free agency and the draft.’ We got two first picks. It wouldn’t surprise us,” Cribbs said.

What are the chances the Browns take 2 OL or 2 WRs on Day 1?@JoshCribbs16 could see the Browns stacking a position in the first round to shore up the room. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8X1U2Njttk — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 13, 2026

It is an intriguing argument. The Browns undeniably need more than one new wide receiver and offensive lineman, so taking two of the best prospects in the same draft may not be as far-fetched as it sounds.

If only one turns out to be a viable NFL player, then the need is still covered. If both prove to be worthy contributors, then the position would not have to be addressed going forward, and subsequent drafts can be used to satisfy already perceived needs or any others that may pop up.

The idea of any successful draft is to take a position off the table for the foreseeable future. The Browns implemented that strategy just last year, doubling up at running back with Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, landing complementary players who could be their backfield tandem for the next few seasons.

Of course, Cleveland also drafted two quarterbacks, with Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. That may have been an overreach, because if all goes well, only one QB is in total control of that position.

If the Browns do double up on wide receiver or offensive lineman and leave the other position unaddressed, after the draft, they can still use the veteran trade or free agent market to fulfill any remaining need they may feel they have.

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Analyst Urges Browns To Rethink Draft Strategy