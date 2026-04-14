Ian Rapoport Has An Eye-Opening Take About Browns’ Starting QB

The 2026 NFL season is still several months away, but with the NFL draft just around the corner, talks surrounding each team in the league have heated up. Everyone involved wants to know what’s going on and is trying to figure out what the biggest positions of need are for each team.

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of needs heading into the draft, and there’s been plenty of speculation about who they’re going to take. One could argue that, more than players, the best strategy is to figure out which positions they need to attack, filling in the gaps with player names later.

Whichever direction they decide, the Browns might not be in the market for a QB in the early rounds of this year’s draft, especially according to Ian Rapoport’s latest comments. Rapoport gave his best guess as to who the team’s starter will be in Week 1, and in his mind, a rookie isn’t a part of that equation.

“If I had to guess, these are guesses, not reports, is Deshaun Watson. No, [it’s not money talks]. The money’s paid already. Here’s my argument: When he’s been healthy, he’s been, for sure, good enough to be a starter. If healthy, I think he gives [the Browns] the best chance to win,” Rapoport said.

.@RapSheet tells @richeisen that he thinks Deshaun Watson will be the week 1 starter for the Browns. Do you think it should be Watson or Shedeur Sanders? pic.twitter.com/pNXEYU5YbQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 13, 2026

Deshaun Watson made history with his fully guaranteed contract with the Browns, and fans are more than well aware that he hasn’t lived up to his side of the deal. Putting him under center from the jump could let the Browns figure out what they have with him, hoping he shines and performs like the MVP-caliber player he once was.

This appears to be a win-win situation for the Browns. If Watson is successful (assuming he starts Week 1), the front office can make a case for why signing him was a good idea. If he fails, they can roll out Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or anyone else they might bring to the roster, giving younger players a chance to see what they can do in this offense.

The Browns wouldn’t prefer another frustrating season, but if it happens, they could position themselves nicely for the 2027 NFL Draft, which is said to be loaded with top-end quarterback talent. Not a bad consolation prize, especially if they were to find their starter of the future in that class.

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Josh Cribbs Believes Browns Could Make Bold Draft Moves