Analyst Urges Browns To Rethink Draft Strategy

There has been a growing idea that the Cleveland Browns should take the best available player at No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, even if he doesn’t satisfy their need for a wide receiver or an offensive tackle. However, the same argument isn’t being made as strongly for the No. 24 pick.

It is widely believed that whatever position the Browns don’t address right away, they will just take the other one later in the first round. That may turn out to be an even worse plan than doing that at No. 6.

Analyst Tony Rizzo is urging the Browns to rethink their perceived draft strategy and resist simply drafting for need with their second first-round pick.

“Let’s say Andrew [Berry] agrees with us, and they’re going to take Jeremiyah Love or Tate (at 6). They need offense. Then, at 24, there could be a stud corner. If you’re just drafting because you need this position, No. 1, that’s on you because you’re the architect of the team, and No. 2, you’re just passing on guys that are going to be difference-makers in the league,” Rizzo said.

Rizz and @HammerNation19 think the Browns should go BPA rather than forcing a pick at OT in the top 10. Do you agree? https://t.co/tN4JE3YCVU pic.twitter.com/QxC2o8S7Cg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 13, 2026

If the Browns satisfy their need on offense, whether it be running back Love, wide receiver Carnell Tate, or lineman Spencer Fano, they do not necessarily need to check off their other empty box on the first day of the draft. In fact, there is a good chance there will be a viable wide receiver prospect still on the board when they make their second-round pick at No. 39 overall.

The Browns also have other needs on their roster, with the secondary among them. So, as Rizzo suggests, they could look to land a cornerback or safety at No. 24, especially if there is value to be had.

Potential targets could be safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo, or cornerback Jermod McCoy of Tennessee. Each could represent outstanding value based on their pre-draft rankings.

The Browns do have a fallback option on the offensive line, though it might not inspire much confidence, based on Dawand Jones’ injury history. However, they could alleviate the pressing need for a tackle by using Jones as a starter, rather than forcing the issue in the early rounds of the draft.

Based on the ever-changing nature of the NFL, it is usually never a bad idea to take the highest-rated prospect on the draft board, even if the player doesn’t perfectly align with the current needs of the roster.

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