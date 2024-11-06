Report: Za’Darius Smith Trade Has High Salary Cap Cost In 2025

The Cleveland Browns pulled off only one trade before the NFL deadline for this season, shipping defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-rounder to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

Cleveland executed the move as the Browns looked to offload a high-priced veteran during the team’s impending roster rebuild this season.

While the Browns received solid compensation for the move, the Smith trade had a significant financial impact on next year’s salary cap.

The X account Spotrac shared the trade details in a new report, noting that the Browns will face nearly $19 million in dead cap space over the next two seasons due to making this deal.

Spotrac’s post shared that the 2024 dead cap hit will be $4.6 million, and the 2025 dead cap allowance will be $14.2 million.

#NFL TRADE#LIONS ACQUIRE

2026 7th Rd Pick

DE Za'Darius Smith

2024: $605k (gtd)

2025: $11M (non-gtd)#BROWNS ACQUIRE

2025 5th Rd Pick

2026 6th Rd Pick Cleveland Dead Cap

2024: $4.63M

2025: $14.23M — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 5, 2024

The financial impact is significant as the Browns have several high-priced players signed to deal for next season, and those salary cap restrictions in 2025 could limit the team’s ability to acquire talent during the offseason.

Cleveland will attempt to use their draft picks to offset some of the salary cap restrictions they’ll face as the team will rely on rookies who make team-friendly salaries.

The Browns are also looking to get younger as their roster ranks among the oldest in the league.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has historically placed a premium on the trenches, and Cleveland has four athletes – Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire – at the defensive end position already signed through the 2025 season or beyond.

