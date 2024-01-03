Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her ‘Favorite Story In All Of Football’

If there was a team that deserved a break, it was definitely the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise has struggled with a revolving door at the quarterback position, and it was about time they got one right.

Joe Flacco has been a beacon of hope for Kevin Stefanski’s team, and they look like the kind of team that could give any contender a lot of trouble in the playoffs.

That’s why NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala admitted that Flacco has been her favorite football story this season.

She took to Twitter to rave about the fact that Flacco was deemed too old to play, and he’s now letting himself loose in a way we had never seen him, being loved and respected by his teammates and, more importantly, balling out.

Joe Flacco is my favorite story in all of football right now. B/c he was deemed too old for most of the year. B/c his teammates uniformly love him. B/c he’s letting loose in a way we rarely saw him let loose and most of all, b/c he’s a good human. You can’t script this #Browns https://t.co/dnHwH53khl — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 3, 2024

Flacco has already thrown for more touchdowns in five games than Kenny Pickett this season or Bryce Young in a full rookie season.

Everybody had given up on him and turned their back on him despite being a well-respected veteran and former Super Bowl champion.

Notably, his story pretty much embodied everything this Browns team had also been through.

They had been overlooked, mocked, doubted, and disrespected, and perhaps that’s why he was such a seamless fit in the locker room.

Now, no one wants to have anything to do with this Browns team in the playoffs, knowing it’s a one-off situation and that Flacco is playing the best football of his career, which is a lot to say.