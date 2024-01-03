Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her ‘Favorite Story In All Of Football’

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her ‘Favorite Story In All Of Football’

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

If there was a team that deserved a break, it was definitely the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise has struggled with a revolving door at the quarterback position, and it was about time they got one right.

Joe Flacco has been a beacon of hope for Kevin Stefanski’s team, and they look like the kind of team that could give any contender a lot of trouble in the playoffs.

That’s why NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala admitted that Flacco has been her favorite football story this season.

She took to Twitter to rave about the fact that Flacco was deemed too old to play, and he’s now letting himself loose in a way we had never seen him, being loved and respected by his teammates and, more importantly, balling out.

Flacco has already thrown for more touchdowns in five games than Kenny Pickett this season or Bryce Young in a full rookie season.

Everybody had given up on him and turned their back on him despite being a well-respected veteran and former Super Bowl champion.

Notably, his story pretty much embodied everything this Browns team had also been through.

They had been overlooked, mocked, doubted, and disrespected, and perhaps that’s why he was such a seamless fit in the locker room.

Now, no one wants to have anything to do with this Browns team in the playoffs, knowing it’s a one-off situation and that Flacco is playing the best football of his career, which is a lot to say.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

4 hours ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

5 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

2 days ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

5 days ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

5 days ago

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

No more pages to load