Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an interesting season.

They exceeded all expectations, and their defense was stellar.

However, their offense could definitely use some help, especially when it comes to the wide receiver corps.

That’s why the fans and analysts hope the team will look to make a splash in free agency.

Nonetheless, GM Andrew Berry doesn’t seem to think they have that many moves to make.

According to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal, they’re not going to overreact about what went wrong last season, and they will only assess the current state of the team before making some moves (via Chris Easterling).

“Honestly, it’s probably more about where we see the roster currently,” Berry said. “That’s more what will dictate the approach as opposed to where we ended last season.”

Once again, the Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so it’ll obviously be tougher to get a star at that spot.

On top of that, the team doesn’t have that much cap space to operate with, so the top-tier wide receiver might not be available.

Even so, Berry has always been quite a creative executive, and it’s not like this team is that far behind in terms of contention.

The Browns will most definitely hope that Cedric Tillman will take a significant leap forward in his second season with the organization, and they could make the most of Elijah Moore’s dual-threat expertise if Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson are back to full strength.

For now, don’t expect the Browns to make any big moves, but just like Berry said, everything could change in the blink of an eye.