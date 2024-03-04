Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

By

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an interesting season.

They exceeded all expectations, and their defense was stellar.

However, their offense could definitely use some help, especially when it comes to the wide receiver corps.

That’s why the fans and analysts hope the team will look to make a splash in free agency.

Nonetheless, GM Andrew Berry doesn’t seem to think they have that many moves to make.

According to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal, they’re not going to overreact about what went wrong last season, and they will only assess the current state of the team before making some moves (via Chris Easterling).

“Honestly, it’s probably more about where we see the roster currently,” Berry said. “That’s more what will dictate the approach as opposed to where we ended last season.”

Once again, the Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so it’ll obviously be tougher to get a star at that spot.

On top of that, the team doesn’t have that much cap space to operate with, so the top-tier wide receiver might not be available.

Even so, Berry has always been quite a creative executive, and it’s not like this team is that far behind in terms of contention.

The Browns will most definitely hope that Cedric Tillman will take a significant leap forward in his second season with the organization, and they could make the most of Elijah Moore’s dual-threat expertise if Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson are back to full strength.

For now, don’t expect the Browns to make any big moves, but just like Berry said, everything could change in the blink of an eye.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

12 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

20 hours ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

23 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

1 day ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

1 day ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

1 day ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

2 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Remember Notable Combine Performance From Last Year

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Is Reportedly On The Radar Of AFC Team

3 days ago

Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Browns Meet 2 Notable WR Prospects At The 2024 Combine

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Explains What Browns Should Do After Signing New OC

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Explains Why Browns Don't Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Analyst Questions Potential Nick Chubb Replacement As RB1

4 days ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Tony Grossi Predicts What Browns Will Do With Top 2024 Draft Pick

4 days ago

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

No more pages to load