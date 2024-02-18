Browns Nation

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers players
Cleveland Cavaliers players (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Although it’s rare, Cleveland is in rare territory this year.

For one of the first times ever, the city has two of the top teams in their respective sports – the Cleveland Browns and the Cavaliers.

The Browns are just coming off an impressive season where they made the playoffs and had one of the best records in the AFC.

The Cavs, conversely, have a record of 36-17 and are in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference.

As such, their odds are currently 25-1 to win an NBA championship this year, which is better than the Browns’ odds of winning a Super Bowl next year (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

These championship odds are in spite of the fact that the Cavs have yet to win a playoff series since Lebron James left Cleveland after the 2017 – 2018 season.

They made the play-in game two years ago and lost to the New York Knicks last year in the first round of the playoffs, four games to one.

To be fair, the Cavs are looking better than ever this year, as they entered the All-Star break this week, winning nine of their last 10 games.

Additionally, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are playing some of the best basketball of their careers, and star guard Darius Garland is finally back and healthy.

However, the Browns have a slightly better track record in recent years than the Cavs, as they made the playoffs last year and even won a playoff game in 2020.

They’ll also have star QB Deshaun Watson back next year, further increasing their odds of winning a championship.

