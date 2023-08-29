Browns Nation

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have an elite starting quarterback under center for Week 1 for the first time in forever.

Deshaun Watson will be the key to getting this team over the hump once and for all, assuming he can go back to the player he was before he arrived in Ohio.

When talking with James Palmer, Watson claimed that getting this much time to get a better feel of the offense makes him quite confident ahead of the upcoming campaign.

He claimed that last year he was kind of just throwing the football out there, but he now has a better understanding of the offense, of coach Kevin Stefanski, and of every single one of his teammates.

Watson will have a huge target on his back this season.

It seems like there will be no margin for error anymore in Cleveland, especially considering they haven’t been to the playoffs in two years now.

There are also some questions about Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore ahead of the start of the season, as they’ve been banged up for quite a while now.

But according to Palmer, Watson is still more than confident in his team’s ability to bring in some fireworks and impress a lot of their doubters in the upcoming campaign.

Another failure this season could cost plenty of people their jobs, and everybody will need to be on the same page now more than ever.

