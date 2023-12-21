Reporter Notes Joe Flacco’s Big Impact On Browns’ Offense

Subpar quarterback play has hurt the Cleveland Browns, and we don’t mean just this season; it’s a historical issue.

So, watching the Browns sitting near the top in any QB-related stat isn’t exactly a familiar sight.

However, according to Browns beat writer Jake Trotter, those days may have come to an end.

Per his report, the Browns currently rank 5th in yards per game (364.3) over the last three weeks.

This was 21st in that regard before that.

What changed? Well, that guy named Joe Flacco took the reins of the offense; you may have heard of him.

It’s crazy to think that Flacco is bailing out the Browns in 2023, and most fans would’ve never even dared to imagine this happening.

But the reality is that Flaco has been the best Browns quarterback this season by a significant margin, and that also includes Deshaun Wason.

Needless to say, Flacco won’t be a long-term solution for this team, and the Browns will have to continue to assess their future at the position, even when Watson is ready to come back and suit up for next season.

But having him on the field has been just what this team needed to keep their postseason hopes alive when Watson fell with a season-ending injury.

It hasn’t always been pretty, and he’s also made some wild throws and avoidable interceptions, but he’s a savvy veteran and someone who’s been able to unleash this receiving corps’ full potential, and Browns fans should be quite thankful for him.