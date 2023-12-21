Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns continue to hang onto the hope of making the playoffs.

And it’s going to be that way for as long as Myles Garrett is out there on the field.

Garrett was already one of the biggest stars in the game, but he’s taken his game to a whole new level this season, both physically and numbers-wise.

That’s why Special Teams coach Bubba Ventrone tipped his hat to him, calling him the most incredible player he’s ever seen.

Ventrone stated that he’s been around the league since 2005, and he has never seen anything like him and that watching him in person lets you know without an ounce of doubt that he’s the best football player in the world, at least defensively.

Adding Jim Schwartz to the coaching staff was a huge win for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

And, just like expected, Garrett was the player who benefitted the most from having one of the best defensive masterminds in the game leading that unit.

Even with opposing players constantly holding him and committing penalties, just having him on the field allows the rest of the defense to play with so much confidence because he’s out there watching their back and drawing most of the defensive attention.

He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves because of the league’s current status.

The offense sells more jerseys than the defense, and the MVP is often a quarterback.

But make no mistake, regardless of who ends up winning MVP this season, Myles Garrett is the best player in the league or a top-three player at worst.