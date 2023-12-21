Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to hang onto the hope of making the playoffs.

And it’s going to be that way for as long as Myles Garrett is out there on the field.

Garrett was already one of the biggest stars in the game, but he’s taken his game to a whole new level this season, both physically and numbers-wise.

That’s why Special Teams coach Bubba Ventrone tipped his hat to him, calling him the most incredible player he’s ever seen.

Ventrone stated that he’s been around the league since 2005, and he has never seen anything like him and that watching him in person lets you know without an ounce of doubt that he’s the best football player in the world, at least defensively.

Adding Jim Schwartz to the coaching staff was a huge win for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

And, just like expected, Garrett was the player who benefitted the most from having one of the best defensive masterminds in the game leading that unit.

Even with opposing players constantly holding him and committing penalties, just having him on the field allows the rest of the defense to play with so much confidence because he’s out there watching their back and drawing most of the defensive attention.

He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves because of the league’s current status.

The offense sells more jerseys than the defense, and the MVP is often a quarterback.

But make no mistake, regardless of who ends up winning MVP this season, Myles Garrett is the best player in the league or a top-three player at worst.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

21 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

22 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Defender Notes Main Reason For Continued Success This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Analyst Credits One Browns Unit For Win Over Bears

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Criticizes Officials Over Myles Garrett Missed Calls

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoffs Chances Get Huge Boost After Bears Win

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Uses Kevin Stefanski As An Example For NFL Coaches

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares 'Definitive Argument' For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over The Bears

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

4 days ago

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

No more pages to load