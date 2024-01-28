Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, new names are constantly getting thrown into the mix.

This week, all the speculation was that Jerrod Johnson, currently the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, was a solid candidate for the job.

In addition to Johnson, a few of the other top candidates up to this point had been:

Andy Dickinson – offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks

Ken Dorsey – former offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills

Brian Johnson – former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Of these candidates, Brian Johnson and Jerrod Johnson have been the favorites.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer is now reporting that there may be another candidate for the job of OC (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Seems like it would make sense for the #Browns to interview former #Titans OC Tim Kelly, who coached Deshaun Watson to his best seasons as #Texans OC/QB coach — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 28, 2024

Kelly, who had been the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans for the last few years, certainly has a leg up because of his previous experience with Watson.

He is not expected to retain his role with the Titans, as they recently fired head coach Mike Vrabel and hired Brian Callahan to take his place.

As such, Callahan will be bringing in his own offensive coordinator, one candidate of whom is Eric Studebaker, the running backs coach for the Miami Dolphins.

There had been speculation for a while that Kelly may be a candidate for the offensive coordinator position for the Browns, although they have yet to set up an official interview.

Bringing in a familiar face may be just what Watson needs to get comfortable and play like he did in Houston.