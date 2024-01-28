Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

By

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly
Tim Kelly (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, new names are constantly getting thrown into the mix.

This week, all the speculation was that Jerrod Johnson, currently the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, was a solid candidate for the job.

In addition to Johnson, a few of the other top candidates up to this point had been:

  • Andy Dickinson – offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks
  • Ken Dorsey – former offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills
  • Brian Johnson – former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Of these candidates, Brian Johnson and Jerrod Johnson have been the favorites.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer is now reporting that there may be another candidate for the job of OC (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Kelly, who had been the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans for the last few years, certainly has a leg up because of his previous experience with Watson.

He is not expected to retain his role with the Titans, as they recently fired head coach Mike Vrabel and hired Brian Callahan to take his place.

As such, Callahan will be bringing in his own offensive coordinator, one candidate of whom is Eric Studebaker, the running backs coach for the Miami Dolphins.

There had been speculation for a while that Kelly may be a candidate for the offensive coordinator position for the Browns, although they have yet to set up an official interview.

Bringing in a familiar face may be just what Watson needs to get comfortable and play like he did in Houston.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

1 day ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

3 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

4 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

6 days ago

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

No more pages to load