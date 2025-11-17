Rex Ryan Calls Out A Major Browns Mystery

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders finally made his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, taking over at the start of the second half because Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion.

The quarterback’s first game was a mixed bag, and he admitted he didn’t play as well as he would have liked. Afterward, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan raised questions about the Browns’ treatment of Sanders.

“100 percent it doesn’t seem right. Is it the kid, or is it how you treated this guy? There’s certainly a disconnect. The only energy I saw in the entire stadium was when that kid popped on the field. You know who was wanting to see him play? The dang fans. And you know who never cared? His teammates. What the h*** is going on in Cleveland? Are you not giving this kid a chance? Why the h*** did you trade up for him in the first place? Is it something about the kid that you can’t stand?” Ryan said.

Fans Await Answers As Browns Stay Quiet On Sanders’ Role

Ryan is right when he said that the fans lit up when Sanders took the field. They had been waiting months for this moment, and they were elated to see the fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft finally get his chance.

Even though Ryan and others are asking questions, the Browns probably aren’t going to give an answer. They have their reasons for keeping Sanders on the sidelines, and they’ve been very hesitant to reveal them.

The Browns had to give Sanders his chance, but it was a short one. Fans want to see more before they make a judgment about him, and they are hoping he is back on the field in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

