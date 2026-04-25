Browns Trade Up To Pick No. 58 And Draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Andrew Berry was not content to sit and wait. He made another move.

The Cleveland Browns traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to select Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 58th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mary Kay Cabot broke down the full trade details.

“Browns draft Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 58 overall after a trade up with the 49ers. The Browns also receive No. 152. They gave up 70 and 107,” Cabot wrote.

#Brown draft Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 58 overall after a trade up with the #49ers. The Browns also receive No. 152. They gave up 70 and 107 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2026

And the Browns official X account made it official shortly after.

Staying in the state! We've selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with pick no. 58 pic.twitter.com/3SnThwNVos — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2026

Berry gave up picks 70 and 107 to move up and grab McNeil-Warren, and also received pick 152 back in the deal. That means Cleveland not only got their guy, but they added another late-round selection in the process. That is sharp work by the front office, and it is a theme that has defined this entire draft weekend for the Browns.

So who is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and why did Berry pull the trigger to move up and get him?

The Toledo safety spent four seasons with the Rockets and built one of the most impressive defensive resumes in the MAC. He played 48 career games and racked up 214 combined tackles, including 106 solo stops. He finished his career with 5 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 9 fumble recoveries. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss and 1 sack across his career.

His best season came in 2025 as a senior, when he posted 77 combined tackles, 2 interceptions including one he returned 37 yards, 5 pass deflections, 1 sack, and 3 fumble recoveries across 13 games. He earned both First Team All-MAC and Second Team All-MAC honors across his college career, proving himself as one of the premier defensive players in the conference year after year.

The Browns have been building through the trenches and at the skill positions over the first two days of this draft, but the secondary has needed attention too. McNeil-Warren gives Cleveland a safety with range, ball-hawking ability, and the kind of physicality near the line of scrimmage that defensive coordinators love. Five career interceptions and 13 pass deflections tells you he can play in coverage. Eleven tackles for loss tells you he is not afraid to come downhill and make plays against the run either.

Berry saw enough value in McNeil-Warren to give up picks to move up and secure him before someone else could. In a draft where the Browns have been aggressive and decisive at every turn, this move fits the pattern perfectly.

The Cleveland Browns are building a complete roster. And they are still not done.

NEXT:

Denzel Boston Has Honest Admission About Being Drafted By Browns