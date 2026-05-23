Rich Eisen Drops A Bold Myles Garrett Prediction

The Myles Garrett trade speculation has been swirling all offseason, and Rich Eisen just came down firmly on one side of the debate.

Eisen was recently asked a very interesting question about Garrett’s future in Cleveland. What is more likely, Garrett gets traded in the style of Micah Parsons, or he wins Defensive Player of the Year again for Cleveland in 2026?

“I’ll go for Myles Garrett staying in Cleveland. Just sitting here right now, I’ll say that. It’s still spring. Spring is springing. Summer’s coming. You’re asking me what’s more likely, I’ll say he’s going to win Defensive Player of the Year again for Cleveland,” Eisen said.

That last part is the boldest element of the prediction. Garrett won the award after breaking the NFL’s all-time sack record last season, and defending that kind of recognition is not easy in a league full of elite pass rushers hungry for the same hardware. But Garrett entering his second season under a defense with Mason Graham taking a year two leap, a healthy Maliek Collins returning from injury, and new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg designing a scheme around maximizing his ability is a recipe for another dominant season.

Eisen acknowledged the uncertainty by noting it is still spring, which is an honest caveat. The Garrett situation will become much clearer when mandatory minicamp arrives and the question of his engagement with the new coaching staff gets answered definitively.

But for now, one of the most watched voices in the sport is saying Garrett stays, Garrett plays, and Garrett competes for Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland.

Browns fans should feel good about that prediction. And Garrett has every reason to go prove it right.

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