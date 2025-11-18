Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Mince Words About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders got his wish in Week 11 when the rookie quarterback finally took the field for the Cleveland Browns. But his NFL debut didn’t go as planned.

With Sanders replacing injured Dillon Gabriel to start the second half, the Browns could not build on their lead over the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to multiple missteps, sacks, and incomplete passes. Though many people were supportive of Sanders’ play, others are questioning his ability.

Pundit Stephen A. Smith recently did not mince words about Sanders.

“I don’t know whether Shedeur Sanders is an NFL quarterback or not, and I don’t blame anybody for assuming or surmising that he may not be. But how does he get zero snaps with the first team? How is a player able to say they were unfamiliar with his snap count? He wasn’t prepped at all. You’re a QB2, your QB1 is an undersized dude, a hit away from getting concussed and taken out of the game. Kevin Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year. He knows a thing or two about coaching football. How unprepared did Shedeur Sanders look? Suddenly, he’s not comprehending plays? Suddenly, he doesn’t know the playbook? Suddenly, he doesn’t know what’s going on? That’s not the reputation we’ve ever heard about Shedeur Sanders,” Smith said.

Was Shedeur Sanders prepared to succeed? Full video: https://t.co/bEWMOIxHfH pic.twitter.com/PyjEMNZjP3 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 18, 2025

Smith Critiques Browns’ Handling Of Rookie QB

For Smith, this was a question of preparation, and he’s not sure if Sanders was ready to play. He had been waiting all season for this moment, but he was still shaking off rust and finding his footing.

He ended up completing just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception. The Browns did not score in the second half as the Ravens rallied for the win.

Smith can’t comprehend why Sanders didn’t play better. He also doesn’t grasp why Stefanski didn’t know how to use Sanders better.

Smith and others have stated that it feels like the moment was too big for Sanders. Hopefully, a week of reps and practices with the first team will have him better prepared when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

