Robert Griffin III Calls Out Kevin Stefanski After Loss To Vikings

The Cleveland Browns fell 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, extending their struggles despite promising performances from rookies Dillon Gabriel and Quinshon Judkins.

Gabriel made his first career start and completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over.

Judkins added 110 rushing yards, and the defense forced two turnovers while recording three sacks.

Yet Cleveland couldn’t secure the victory on foreign soil, raising questions about coaching and game management.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III publicly criticized head coach Kevin Stefanski after the defeat, reflecting growing skepticism about the team’s leadership.

“The Cleveland Browns had a Rookie QB in Dillon Gabriel making his first career start and threw 2 TDs with no turnovers on foreign soil. Had a rookie running back run for 110 yards. Had a defense force 2 turnovers and get 3 sacks. And still lost. That’s a coaching issue,” Griffin III wrote on X.

Conservative playcalling limited the offense in the fourth quarter, preventing the Browns from capitalizing on their opportunities when it mattered most.

The Vikings drove downfield and scored a touchdown with just 25 seconds remaining, leaving Cleveland scrambling for answers.

Two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has built his reputation on strong defensive units and led the Browns to two playoff appearances despite quarterback instability.

Fans hoped the switch from Joe Flacco might finally change the franchise’s narrative, but the game ended on a disappointing note.

Cleveland’s time management on its final possession proved far from ideal, with seven seconds left and no timeouts remaining.

The Browns attempted a risky chunk play designed to get the ball out of bounds, a high-stakes maneuver under intense pressure.

Jamari Thrash made a 22-yard reception but was tackled inbounds before stepping out, immediately ending the game.

Frustration largely targeted how the team executed in crunch time, with decisions letting the game slip away in its final moments.

