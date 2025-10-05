Browns Veteran Takes Blame For Vikings’ Game-Winning TD

The Cleveland Browns came agonizingly close to victory in London before falling to the Minnesota Vikings 21-17 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown.

Dillon Gabriel was just minutes away from his first career win in his debut start, but the defense faltered when it mattered most.

Carson Wentz orchestrated a decisive drive, and cornerback Denzel Ward hesitated just long enough for Jordan Addison to break free behind him for a 12-yard touchdown.

Ward took full responsibility for the breakdown after the game.

“I’ve got to reroute him inside and not leave it so wide for the safety. I take full accountability for that,” Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Ward was assigned to the flat zone, but pressing Addison inside would have given safety Ronnie Hickman more time to recover.

The miscommunication left Gabriel just 21 seconds for a potential game-winning drive, an impossible task given the field position.

Cleveland now sits at 1-4, with a defense that surrendered 26 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets against Minnesota’s passing attack.

A win would have kept the Browns competitive in the AFC North race, especially with the Cincinnati Bengals looking shaky after Joe Burrow’s injury and the Baltimore Ravens still searching for consistency.

Ward finished with three tackles and one pass breakup, but the missed assignment proved costly in a game that slipped through Cleveland’s fingers.

