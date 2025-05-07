Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Robert Griffin III Says Browns QBs Are Set Up For ‘Dysfunction’

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Robert Griffin III Says Browns QBs Are Set Up For ‘Dysfunction’
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has transformed into one of the NFL’s most crowded and scrutinized position battles this offseason.

With four signal callers now vying for the QB1 spot, including Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, tensions are mounting before training camp even begins.

Sanders, despite being only a fifth-round selection, has generated a lot of buzz around the league.

However, NFL veterans recognize the uphill battle facing late-round quarterbacks who rarely make significant impacts, with many failing to secure roster spots beyond preseason.

Amid this quarterback logjam, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III delivered a scathing assessment of the situation developing in Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Browns QB situation is a SET UP FOR DYSFUNCTION,” Griffin wrote while sharing clips from his podcast.

“It’s horrible. It’s absolutely terrible situation for the QB to be in. This is the thing nobody wants to talk about. Shedeur Sanders is in a situation where the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have set him up to sink or swim in year one… They set him to fail. Shedeur Sanders is the 4th quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster,” said Griffin in the video.

Griffin elaborated that with Watson locked into a massive $230 million contract but facing uncertainty about playing time, the Browns added four more quarterbacks this offseason.

Among them, Sanders has emerged as the most marketable face, leading all rookies in jersey sales despite his draft position.

The reality remains that Sanders sits buried on the depth chart behind third-round pick Gabriel, fourth-year pro Pickett, and Super Bowl champion Flacco.

Each quarterback appears to overlap in role, creating a traffic jam of talent where veterans block developmental reps for younger players without clear organizational direction.

Browns Nation