Rough Weather Is Expected For Browns, Steelers Game On Thursday

AFC North rival Pittsburgh is in town to face the Cleveland Browns tonight on Thursday Night Football.

The game will feature the top team in the division (Steelers) versus the bottom dwellers (Browns).

As one might expect, the weather in Ohio this time of year isn’t always cheery, and tonight’s contest looks very unpleasant.

According to meteorologist Kevin Roth, the forecast looks bleak.

Rain and snow are expected, along with a chilly temperature of 34 degrees.

Furthermore, winds could whip out of the northwest at speeds between 20 and 30 miles per hour and may even reach 40 mph.

🏈☔️❄️ It’s going to be a mess in Cleveland tonight for #TNF. I expect a steady mix of rain and snow that lasts most (all?) of the game. Wind-wise things are in better shape, this hourly wind chart shows winds don’t really pick up until overnight tonight. I expect 10-15mph winds… pic.twitter.com/KfV5MFIXEV — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) November 21, 2024

Fans in attendance may experience 100% precipitation and an accumulation of an inch of snow.

Of course, this type of weather is nothing new, and the Browns will look to use the elements to their advantage.

Running back Nick Chubb is set to return to the field tonight against the team that he injured his knee against last season.

In that Week 2 contest, Chubb blew out his knee and didn’t return to the field until recently.

His presence will help Cleveland pound away at the Steelers and hopefully be enough to keep the score close.

Not many in the media expect the Browns to win, as both teams are experiencing a polar opposite season.

Pittsburgh was expected to be the fourth-place team in the division before the season began, as the franchise would be trotting out two failed former starting quarterbacks.

Instead, the Steelers are 8-2, and Russell Wilson has played well.

On the other hand, Cleveland was picked to finish first this year, helped by the emergence of maligned quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson played poorly before hurting his Achilles in a season-ending injury, and the team traded valuable assets due to a poor 2-8 record.

