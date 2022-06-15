Rumor: Could The Browns Target Robby Anderson In Mayfield Trade?

Do the Cleveland Browns need another wide receiver?

That’s the question many are posing as mandatory minicamp gets underway.

Another item in question is where exactly Baker Mayfield could end up in a potential trade.

This has some thinking that the Browns’ front office might look to knock out two birds with one stone.

Reporting from Browns camp on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports threw out a trade idea.

It involves Cleveland sending Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for Robby Anderson.

She mentions it in the final :40 seconds or so of this Twitter clip.

It is just an idea as she follows that with “just something I’m throwing out there”.

Is a Baker trade to Carolina for Anderson something worth looking at?

Give Me Liberty or Give Me Depth

The Browns made a serious move at wide receiver earlier this offseason by trading for Amari Cooper.

With Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. out the door, the receiver room quickly became thin.

While Cooper helps address that, there’s still room for the team to improve at that position.

There are no returning faces outside of Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz, both of whom were underwhelming in 2021.

From the outside looking in it seems the Browns should make a move for another receiver.

Cooper is solid and fans are justified in their excitement to see him in brown and orange.

The position gets thin in a hurry after that, however, with some unreliable names on the depth chart.

Bringing in another veteran like Anderson would be ideal in terms of dealing with potential injuries or inconsistent play.

Would Carolina be Interested?

As of Tuesday, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports claims that the Browns and Panthers are still working toward a trade involving Baker Mayfield.

In a reply, Jones points out the Panthers have urgency to get a quarterback deal done.

This makes sense as any team getting a new starting quarterback over the summer wants them to get as much time as possible with the offense before the regular season.

Any guess on a return package from Carolina is as good as any, hence why Josina tosses out Robby Anderson’s name.

The Panthers do have a deep receiver room already, though, especially after acquiring former Browns’ wideout Rashard Higgins.

If Carolina is confident with their receiver depth, a move involving Anderson becomes realistic.

Looking at the Finances

Both Mayfield and Anderson are on expiring deals.

However, Mayfield’s cap hit for next season is about $8 million more than Anderson’s.

Carolina does have the cap space to make it work, though.

So far, the salary of Mayfield remains one of the bigger barriers for the Browns to overcome in terms of finding a trade partner.

Could it Happen?

Again, Josina Anderson is not claiming there to be Robby Anderson-specific trade rumors involving Cleveland.

However, there is confirmation that Cleveland and Carolina are continuing their trade talks.

As Andrew Berry looks at potential return packages, there’s certainly a chance he looks to bring Robby Anderson to Berea.