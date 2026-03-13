Rumored Browns Free Agent Target Signs Deal With Panthers

The Cleveland Browns have made several moves to improve their offensive line this offseason, but one player who was rumored to be on their radar is now heading elsewhere.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers, ending speculation that he could potentially land in Cleveland.

The news was first reported by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who shared the contract details.

“Rasheed Walker’s deal with Carolina is worth a max value of $10M, per source,” Fowler wrote. “The Panthers getting a good player at good value.”

Rasheed Walker’s deal with Carolina is worth a max value of $10M, per source. The Panthers getting a good player at good value. pic.twitter.com/QXpSkfzIlR — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2026

Walker, 26, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after a successful college career at Penn State. Despite being a late-round selection, he quickly developed into a reliable contributor for the Packers.

Over the past few seasons, Walker grew into a full-time starter along Green Bay’s offensive line. His combination of size, athleticism, and pass protection ability helped him hold down the tackle position and gain valuable experience.

During his career with the Packers, Walker appeared in 52 games and started 48 of them. That level of playing time helped increase his value when he hit the open market this offseason.

Teams across the league are always searching for reliable offensive tackles, especially younger players who have already proven they can handle a starting role.

As for the Browns, the development means they will have to continue looking elsewhere if they want to add a left tackle.

Cleveland has already been aggressive in upgrading the position this offseason. The team signed guard Zion Johnson, added veteran lineman Elgton Jenkins, and also traded for tackle Tytus Howard as part of a broader effort to strengthen the offensive front.

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