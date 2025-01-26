Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has Underwhelming Pro Comparison

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for a new quarterback during the offseason, as their 2024 NFL season was derailed by subpar quarterback performance.

Deshaun Watson was nowhere near the player the Browns needed him to be.

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston is set to hit free agency and likely won’t return after his own rough stint as the team’s starter after Watson was lost for the remainder of the regular season.

While names like Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold will be available in free agency, Cleveland also needs to strongly consider taking a swing on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and may select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, although there are other options like Jaxson Dart, who could be available on Day 2 of the draft.

However, Dart’s pro comparison doesn’t inspire much confidence via Garrett Bush of Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“They say Jarrett Stidham, the guy who hadn’t been able to crack an NFL starting lineup who played at Auburn.”

Garrett Bush on @Sports4Cle on https://t.co/7ls89GxYzW Browns QB Prospect Jaxson Dart Receives an Underwhelming Pro Comparison Dave Bacon and Garrett Bush respond to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's pro comparison ahead of the NFL Draft.#browns #nfl pic.twitter.com/KIoLGC49cQ — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) January 19, 2025

Stidham was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and served as a backup.

Stidham later played for the Las Vegas Raiders and is currently on the Denver Broncos roster, playing behind Bo Nix.

Dart has some legitimate athleticism at the quarterback position, which allows him to escape pressure and extend plays.

However, his passing accuracy and arm strength leave a lot to be desired.

