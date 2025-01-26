Analyst Names Browns’ Most Significant Accomplishment In Past 10 Years

The Cleveland Browns and their fanbase are starved for postseason success, as they have not made much noise there in the past decade.

The Browns’ last playoff appearance was brief, concluding with a decisive defeat against the Houston Texans.

There was some optimism that Cleveland could make it back to the postseason during the 2024 NFL season, though those hopes were dashed after a terrible offensive start that essentially sunk their chances.

It’s been a tough time for the Browns to compete in a loaded AFC, though there are still pieces worth building around, especially on the defensive end.

Still, Cleveland is a ways away from truly competing in the conference and even in their own division.

Things have been so stark for the Browns that their biggest accomplishment in the past 10 years is their lone playoff win via Dov Kleiman.

“The most significant NFL team accomplishments over the past 10 years: Cleveland Browns, won a playoff game.”

"The most significant NFL team accomplishments over the past 10 years: Cleveland Browns, won a playoff game."

Cleveland’s playoff win came in the 2021 NFL Playoffs when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

It was a high-scoring affair.

The Browns won 48-37, a point total that the current team could only hope to match.

Baker Mayfield was the star of the game as he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, while Kareem Hunt contributed with 48 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

That level of offense seems like a pipe dream for Cleveland.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has an opportunity to rebuild that side of the ball this offseason.

