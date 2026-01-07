Rumored Browns WR Prospect Makes Big Announcement

The Cleveland Browns may have just seen one of the most intriguing wide receiver options for the 2026 NFL Draft officially enter the picture.

On Tuesday, Pete Thamel reported that Carnell Tate is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft. According to Thamel, Tate is projected as a top ten overall pick in Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest draft rankings after a productive season for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Sources: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft, where he’s projected as a Top 10 overall pick in Mel Kiper’s latest rankings. Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year,” Thamel wrote.

Sources: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft, where he’s projected as a Top 10 overall pick in Mel Kiper’s latest rankings. Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year. pic.twitter.com/DvMqiLp2dD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Tate finished the season with 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. His combination of size, speed, and route-running has made him one of the most complete receivers in the class, and scouts around the league view him as a true number one target at the next level.

That matters for the Browns.

Wide receiver remains one of the most glaring needs on the roster. The offense has lacked a consistent game-changing presence on the outside, and opposing defenses have rarely been forced to adjust coverage week to week. Adding a receiver with Tate’s skill set would immediately give a big lift to the Browns’ offense.

Beyond the numbers, Tate fits the profile of what the Browns need offensively. He wins his matchups, separates consistently, and has shown the ability to produce in high-pressure moments. He is not just a highlight player. He is a reliable chain mover who can also finish drives in the red zone.

There is also the local connection. Drafting a former Ohio State star would instantly energize the fan base and give the offense a young centerpiece to build around. While that cannot be the primary reason for a pick, it does not hurt.

Of course, the Browns will have options. Quarterback and offensive line will all be part of the conversation. But with Tate officially declaring, wide receiver now becomes impossible to ignore near the top of the draft board.

The offseason is just beginning, but one thing is clear. A potential franchise-wide receiver is now available, and the Browns will be part of that conversation, whether they like it or not.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Sends Clear Message To Browns Fans