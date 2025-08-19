Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ryan Clark Says Browns Made Wrong QB Move

Ryan Clark Says Browns Made Wrong QB Move

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Ryan Clark Says Browns Made Wrong QB Move
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are officially rolling with Joe Flacco as their quarterback to start the 2025 NFL season.

This isn’t much of a surprise. If anything, it was the expectation.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean it was the right decision, at least according to analyst Ryan Clark.

The former NFL player called out the Browns for not giving their younger QBs a chance.

Clark has a valid point.

Everybody knows what Flacco brings to the table, and chances are, he will be worse than he was two seasons ago with the team, not better.

Even if that’s not the case and he somehow dominates, he’s not the long-term answer for the organization.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they must figure out whether they can go forward with their young quarterbacks or if they’ll have to add another one.

Of course, Flacco gives the Browns the best chance to win right now, and given their tough schedule, it’s hard to envision either of the rookies finding much success early on.

There’s a lot at stake in Cleveland right now, and head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry might be thinking about their job security, even if it comes at the expense of what’s best for the organization in the long run.

Whatever the case, the Browns’ quarterback situation will be a talking point all year long.

NEXT:  Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Commanders Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation