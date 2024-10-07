Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Strong Message About Who Should Play QB For Browns

The Cleveland Browns had five different quarterbacks throw passes last season, a move necessitated after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury during the year.

This season, the Browns have relied on only one quarterback throughout much of the season, playing backup Jameis Winston on only a handful of snaps through the first five games.

With Cleveland’s offense currently the NFL’s worst, fans and analysts are calling for a change at the position.

Add former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as someone who has an opinion on the subject.

On X, Fitzpatrick shared his thoughts on who should be the quarterback of the Browns after the disastrous start to the season with a GIF of backup Jameis Winston strapping on his helmet when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston – a former No. 1 overall draft pick – had a rough start to his career in Tampa Bay, going 28-46 with the organization over a five-year period.

Still, he’s served as a backup in New Orleans for much of the past four seasons, earning a 6-4 record with the Saints during that time.

Fitzpatrick knows a thing or two about being a better option than the team’s preferred starter.

Ironically, it was Fitzpatrick who came to the team’s rescue in 2018 when Winston was struggling, finishing the year with 2,366 yards while starting only seven of the team’s 16 games that season.

The journeyman quarterback played for 17 years in the NFL, wrapping up his career in 2021 as a Washington Commander.

Watson’s start to the season is among the worst in the NFL as he’s completed just 60.2 percent of his passes for 852 yards and five touchdowns in five games.

