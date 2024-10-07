Deshaun Watson Has 4-Word Response About Who Should Call Plays

The Cleveland Browns are now officially the worst offense in the NFL.

By finishing with 299 total offensive yards, the New England Patriots (250.8 yards per game) surpassed Cleveland (239.4 yards per game) this weekend, leaving the Browns all alone as the 32nd-ranked offense in total yards.

With the Browns mired in an offensive skid unlike any in recent memory, Cleveland is looking at a multitude of options to fix their poor performances.

One much-discussed option is for head coach Kevin Stefanski to yield the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a role that is traditionally filled by the assistant coach.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared quarterback Deshaun Watson’s thoughts on a potential play-calling change, and the athlete provided a four-word response to the question (via X).

“That’s a Kevin question,” Watson said.

Q: If (Ken) Dorsey brought in all this new stuff, should he be the one calling plays? Watson: “That’s a Kevin question.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 6, 2024

Dorsey was hailed as the coach who implemented the three- and four-receiver base offensive scheme the Browns now run, one that has failed to score more than 20 points in any single game this season.

The assistant was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in a similar offense, one akin to the Houston Texans’ offense that allowed Watson to put up nearly 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

Stefanski has called plays for several years now, continuing a tradition that began with former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

It’s ironic that Van Pelt – who left Cleveland after he was fired after the team’s playoff loss and is now the offensive coordinator in New England – is having similar troubles this season with the Patriots.

